“Euphoria” Stars Colman Domino, Jacob Elordi Scheduled For Upcoming “Ellen DeGeneres Show” Episodes

Following the conclusion of the show’s second season, stars from HBO’s “Euphoria” will appear on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.”

According to new listings, Colman Domingo will appear on the Monday, February 28 edition of the daytime talk show. In addition to supporting “Euphoria,” Domingo will be appearing on behalf of fellow HBO series “Frederick Douglass: In Five Speeches.”

The February 28 “Ellen” will also feature appearances by Colin Farrell and Mat Franco.

Domingo’s “Euphoria” co-star Jacob Elordi will then appear on the March 2 “Ellen” broadcast; Kevin Nealon will also chat with Ellen on that episode.

As a reminder, all “Ellen” listings are subject to change.