Latto’s “Big Energy” Officially Reaches Top 20 At Pop Radio, Chainsmokers’ “High” Top 25, Emmy Meli’s “I AM WOMAN” Top 30

Latto’s “Big Energy,” The Chainsmokers’ “High,” and Emmy Meli’s “I AM WOMAN” each continue their climbs on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart. “Big Energy” officially secures a Top 20 position, while “High” goes Top 25 and “I AM WOMAN” moves into the Top 30.

Played 4,905 times during the January 30-February 5 tracking period, “Big Energy” ascends three spots to #20. This week’s spin count tops last week’s mark by a healthy 1,115.

Up eight places, “High” earns #22 on this week’s chart. The new Chainsmokers single received 4,349 spins, reflecting a week-over-week gain of 2,580.

Credited with 1,940 spins (+214), “I AM WOMAN” rises one place to #30.

