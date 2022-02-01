in Music News

Twenty One Pilots’ “The Outside” Enjoys 3rd Week As Alternative Radio’s #1 Song

“The Outside” stays atop the alternative chart.

twenty one pilots - The Outside | Lyric video screenshot | Fueled By Ramen/Atlantic

Twenty One Pilots’ “The Outside” adds to its alternative radio reign, securing a third week atop the format’s Mediabase airplay chart.

The “Scaled and Icy” single received a format-leading 2,848 spins during the January 23-29 tracking period. The format-leading count reflects a week-over-week gain of 184 plays.

Up four places, Imagine Dragons & JID’s “Enemy” takes #2 on this week’s chart. The “League Of Legends” song appears to be headed for #1 in the near future.

MANESKIN’s “Beggin'” falls one spot to #3, as Jack White’s “Taking Me Back” ascends one place to #4. Milky Chance’s “Colorado” falls two places to #5 on this week’s edition of the alternative radio chart.

imagine dragonsjack whitejidmaneskinmilky chancethe outsidetwenty one pilots

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Loading…

Latto Remains #1 On Billboard Emerging Artists Chart

Kid Rock’s “We The People” Debuts At #1 On Billboard Digital Song Sales Chart, Makes Overall Bubbling Under Hot 100