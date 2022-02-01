Twenty One Pilots’ “The Outside” Enjoys 3rd Week As Alternative Radio’s #1 Song

Twenty One Pilots’ “The Outside” adds to its alternative radio reign, securing a third week atop the format’s Mediabase airplay chart.

The “Scaled and Icy” single received a format-leading 2,848 spins during the January 23-29 tracking period. The format-leading count reflects a week-over-week gain of 184 plays.

Up four places, Imagine Dragons & JID’s “Enemy” takes #2 on this week’s chart. The “League Of Legends” song appears to be headed for #1 in the near future.

MANESKIN’s “Beggin'” falls one spot to #3, as Jack White’s “Taking Me Back” ascends one place to #4. Milky Chance’s “Colorado” falls two places to #5 on this week’s edition of the alternative radio chart.