Lauren Spencer-Smith’s “Fingers Crossed” Makes Top 25 At Pop Radio; Alesso & Katy Perry, Chainsmokers Songs Enter Top 30

“Fingers Crossed,” “When I’m Gone,” and “High” rise at pop radio.

Lauren Spencer-Smith’s breakthrough single “Fingers Crossed” continues its rise at pop radio, officially earning a Top 25 position on this week’s Mediabase airplay chart. Alesso & Katy Perry’s “When I’m Gone” advances into the Top 30, while The Chainsmokers’ “High” debuts in that same region.

Credited with 3,495 spins during the January 23-29 tracking period (+1,568), “Fingers Crossed” rises two spots to a new high of #25.

A three-place gain brings “When I’m Gone” to #29. The Alesso-Katy Perry collaboration received 1,897 tracking period plays (+534).

It may not have arrived until day six of the tracking period, but “High” amassed an impressive 1,769 spins. The count yields a #30 debut on this week’s chart.

