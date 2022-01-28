in TV News

First Look: Alexa Demie, Sydney Sweeney, Angus Cloud, Dominic Fike, More Appear In January 30 “Euphoria” Episode

The fourth episode of the new season airs Sunday.

Jacob Elordi, Sydney Sweeney, Alexa Demie | Eddy Chen/HBO

“Euphoria” generated considerable attention during its first season, and the buzz has only grown since the start of season two.

Said second season will continue with an all-new episode this Sunday, January 30.

As is the norm, HBO hyped the episode by sharing a collection of production photos from the broadcast. Consistent with the show’s signature aesthetic, the shots feature cast members like Alexia Demie, Sydney Sweeney, Hunter Schafer, Zendaya, Maude Apatow, Jacob Elordi, Sophia Rose Wilson, Barbie Ferreira, Dominic Fike, and Angus Cloud.

The new “first look” gallery follows:

Eric Dane | Eddy Chen/HBO
Zendaya | Eddy Chen/HBO
Angus Cloud, Chloe Cherry | Eddy Chen/HBO
Hunter Schafer | Eddy Chen/HBO
Sydney Sweeney | Eddy Chen/HBO
Alexa Demie | Eddy Chen/HBO
Dominic Fike | Eddy Chen/HBO
Maude Apatow | Eddy Chen/HBO
Alexa Demie, Jacob Elordi | Eddy Chen/HBO
Zendaya | Eddy Chen/HBO
Alexa Demie | Eddy Chen/HBO
Angus Cloud | Eddy Chen/HBO
Jacob Elordi, Sydney Sweeney, Alexa Demie | Eddy Chen/HBO
Alexa Demie, Barbie Ferreira, Maude Apatow, Sophia Rose Wilson, Sydney Sweeney | Eddy Chen/HBO

euphoriahbo

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

