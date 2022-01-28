Jamie Dornan Makes In-Studio Appearance On Friday’s “Ellen DeGeneres Show” (Watch Now)

Fresh off a recent appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” Jamie Dornan makes an in-studio appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.”

The interview covers a number of topics, including an update on Dornan’s family. Dornan offers commentary on the fact that he has three daughters — and grew up with sisters. “I’ve … been in a perpetual state of drag,” jokes Dornan.

The chat also turns to the critically acclaimed, awards-contending film “Belfast,” in which Dornan plays Pa.

Friday’s “Ellen” will air later in the afternoon, but a video preview of Dornan’s appearance is already available. Photos from the taping also follow: