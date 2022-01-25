Anitta Scheduled For Interview, Performance On January 31 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

Later this week, Anitta will release her eagerly anticipated new single “Boys Don’t Cry.”
Early next week, the artist will make a high-profile talk show appearance.
According to NBC, Anitta will be an interview and musical guest on the January 31 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” The episode will also feature a chat with Roots member Tariq “Black Thought” Trotter.
Other upcoming “Fallon” performers include Imagine Dragons (January 25), Dijon (January 26), and Griff & Sigrid (January 28). Complete listings follow (subject-to-change):
Tuesday, January 25: Guests include Jamie Dornan, Nicole Byer and musical guest Imagine Dragons. Show #1591
Wednesday, January 26: Guests include Halle Berry, Dave Franco, Henrik Lundqvist and musical guest Dijon. Show #1592
Thursday, January 27: Guests include Kevin James, Ilana Glazer and Jacques Pépin. Show #1593
Friday, January 28: Guests include Taylor Lautner, Chloe Kim and musical guest Griff x Sigrid. Show #1594
Monday, January 31: Guests include Tariq Trotter, Anitta and musical guest Anitta. Show #1595
Tuesday, February 1: Guests include Liam Neeson, Jenny Slate and musical guest Joshua Ray Walker. Show #1596
