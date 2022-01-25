in TV News

Anitta Scheduled For Interview, Performance On January 31 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

The episode will air following the release of “Boys Don’t Cry.”

Anitta - Boys Don't Cry art | Courtesy of @anitta on Instagram

Later this week, Anitta will release her eagerly anticipated new single “Boys Don’t Cry.”

Early next week, the artist will make a high-profile talk show appearance.

According to NBC, Anitta will be an interview and musical guest on the January 31 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” The episode will also feature a chat with Roots member Tariq “Black Thought” Trotter.

Other upcoming “Fallon” performers include Imagine Dragons (January 25), Dijon (January 26), and Griff & Sigrid (January 28). Complete listings follow (subject-to-change):

Tuesday, January 25: Guests include Jamie Dornan, Nicole Byer and musical guest Imagine Dragons. Show #1591

Wednesday, January 26: Guests include Halle Berry, Dave Franco, Henrik Lundqvist and musical guest Dijon. Show #1592

Thursday, January 27: Guests include Kevin James, Ilana Glazer and Jacques Pépin. Show #1593

Friday, January 28: Guests include Taylor Lautner, Chloe Kim and musical guest Griff x Sigrid. Show #1594

Monday, January 31: Guests include Tariq Trotter, Anitta and musical guest Anitta. Show #1595

Tuesday, February 1: Guests include Liam Neeson, Jenny Slate and musical guest Joshua Ray Walker. Show #1596

