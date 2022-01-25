Kid Rock’s “We The People” Reaches #1 On All-Genre US iTunes Song Sales Chart

Kid Rock’s issue-driven “We The People” is making a big early impact on the US iTunes store.

The single reached #1 on the store’s all-genre song sales chart Tuesday, and it remains in the pinnacle position as of press time at 3:20PM ET.

“We The People” seized the throne from the “Encanto” hit “We Don’t Talk About Bruno,” which is now #2 on the listing.

Kid Rock takes on masks, Dr. Anthony Fauci, Joe Biden, the media, and more in the new single. The chorus references the “Let’s Go Brandon” chant, which has emerged as a minced oath for “F*ck Joe Biden.”