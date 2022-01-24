Kristen Stewart Appears For In-Person Interview On Monday’s “Late Show With Stephen Colbert” (First Look)

As she continues to receive raves and awards attention for her work in “Spencer,” Kristen Stewart appears on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.”

The actress takes part in an in-studio chat on Monday’s edition of America’s most-watched late-night talk show.

Stewart represents the episode’s lead interview guest; “Queer Eye” star Jonathan Van Ness also appears for an interview on Monday’s broadcast.

Filmed in advance, the episode will air at 11:35PM ET/PT on CBS. Prior to the official broadcast, the network shared a collection of first-look photos from the taping: