in TV News

Kristen Stewart Appears For In-Person Interview On Monday’s “Late Show With Stephen Colbert” (First Look)

The “Spencer” actress appears for an in-studio chat.

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and guest guest Kristen Stewart during Monday's January 24, 2022 show. Photo: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS ©2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

As she continues to receive raves and awards attention for her work in “Spencer,” Kristen Stewart appears on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.”

The actress takes part in an in-studio chat on Monday’s edition of America’s most-watched late-night talk show.

Stewart represents the episode’s lead interview guest; “Queer Eye” star Jonathan Van Ness also appears for an interview on Monday’s broadcast.

Filmed in advance, the episode will air at 11:35PM ET/PT on CBS. Prior to the official broadcast, the network shared a collection of first-look photos from the taping:

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and guest guest Kristen Stewart during Monday’s January 24, 2022 show. Photo: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS ©2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and guest guest Kristen Stewart during Monday’s January 24, 2022 show. Photo: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS ©2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and guest guest Kristen Stewart during Monday’s January 24, 2022 show. Photo: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS ©2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and guest guest Kristen Stewart during Monday’s January 24, 2022 show. Photo: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS ©2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and guest guest Jonathan Van Ness during Monday’s January 24, 2022 show. Photo: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS ©2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and guest guest Jonathan Van Ness during Monday’s January 24, 2022 show. Photo: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS ©2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

cbskristen stewartstephen colbertthe late show

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Billboard Hot 100: Adele’s “Easy On Me” Earns 10th Week As America’s #1 Song, “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” Now #2, “Super Gremlin” Top 5

Charlie Puth’s “Light Switch” Ranks As Hot Adult Contemporary Radio’s Most Added Song