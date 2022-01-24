Kristen Stewart Appears For In-Person Interview On Monday’s “Late Show With Stephen Colbert” (First Look)

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and guest guest Kristen Stewart during Monday's January 24, 2022 show. Photo: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS ©2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.
As she continues to receive raves and awards attention for her work in “Spencer,” Kristen Stewart appears on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.”
The actress takes part in an in-studio chat on Monday’s edition of America’s most-watched late-night talk show.
Stewart represents the episode’s lead interview guest; “Queer Eye” star Jonathan Van Ness also appears for an interview on Monday’s broadcast.
Filmed in advance, the episode will air at 11:35PM ET/PT on CBS. Prior to the official broadcast, the network shared a collection of first-look photos from the taping:
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and guest guest Kristen Stewart during Monday’s January 24, 2022 show. Photo: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS ©2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and guest guest Kristen Stewart during Monday’s January 24, 2022 show. Photo: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS ©2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and guest guest Kristen Stewart during Monday’s January 24, 2022 show. Photo: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS ©2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and guest guest Kristen Stewart during Monday’s January 24, 2022 show. Photo: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS ©2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and guest guest Jonathan Van Ness during Monday’s January 24, 2022 show. Photo: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS ©2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and guest guest Jonathan Van Ness during Monday’s January 24, 2022 show. Photo: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS ©2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.
cbs kristen stewart stephen colbert the late show
Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.
Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.
Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.
Comments
Loading…