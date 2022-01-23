in Music News

GAYLE’s “ABCDEFU” Officially Enters Top 10 On Pop Radio Chart

“abcdefu” soars to #9 on this week’s chart.

GAYLE by Acacia Evans, press photo courtesy of Atlantic Records

GAYLE’s breakthrough hit “abcdefu” makes another big gain on this week’s Mediabase pop radio chart.

Up three places from last week’s position, “abcdefu” earns #9 on the listing. The hit single received ~10,013 spins during the January 16-22 tracking period, reflecting a week-over-week gain of 1,431.

Only The Weeknd’s “Sacrifice” (+2,264) and Charlie Puth’s new “Light Switch” (1,492 spins it its first three days) posted greater airplay increases this week.

— “abcdefu” also makes moves on other airplay charts this week, securing a Top 20 position at hot adult contemporary and a Top 25 ranking at alternative. Also a streaming and sales juggernaut, the song recently hit the Top 10 on the all-encompassing Billboard Hot 100.

