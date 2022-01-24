in Music News

Billboard Hot 100: Adele’s “Easy On Me” Earns 10th Week As America’s #1 Song, “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” Now #2, “Super Gremlin” Top 5

“Easy On Me” remains the hottest song in America.

Adele Easy On Me video screen | Columbia

Adele’s “Easy On Me” continues to post stellar radio, sales, and streaming numbers. In turn, it adds another week to its reign as America’s #1 song.

Indeed, the “30” single secures a tenth week atop the all-genre chart, following “Hello” as the second Adele song to reach the 10-week milestone.

The closest competition on this week’s listing comes from the “Encanto” hit “We Don’t Talk About Bruno,” which rises two spots to #2. The Billboard entry formally credits Carolina Gaitan, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz & Encanto Cast.

Glass Animals’ “Heat Waves” holds at #3, The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber’s “STAY” slides two spots to #4, and Kodak Black’s “Super Gremlin” rises one spot to a new high of #5.

— “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” is not the only “Encanto” song to claim a Top 10 position this week. Jessica Darrow’s “Surface Pressure,” which also appears on the soundtrack, rises four spots to a new high of #10.

