HBO Shares First Look At Sydney Sweeney, Zendaya, Alexa Demie, Rebecca Louise, More In January 23 “Euphoria” Episode

The buzzy second season of HBO’s “Euphoria” continues with a new installment this Sunday, January 23.

In addition to continuing the storylines established in the first two episodes of the season, the third episode will highlight some new faces. Production photos for the episode, which were just released to the media, make that dynamic abundantly clear.

A modest draw in the traditional, linear TV ratings, “Euphoria” has been a standout performer on the HBO Max streaming platform. It also generates considerable social buzz, with the show’s various cast members developing millions of fans within the show’s core demographic.

The first-look production photos follow: