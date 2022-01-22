in TV News

HBO Shares First Look At Sydney Sweeney, Zendaya, Alexa Demie, Rebecca Louise, More In January 23 “Euphoria” Episode

“Euphoria” continues its season this Sunday, January 23.

Sydney Sweeney | Eddy Chen/HBO

The buzzy second season of HBO’s “Euphoria” continues with a new installment this Sunday, January 23.

In addition to continuing the storylines established in the first two episodes of the season, the third episode will highlight some new faces. Production photos for the episode, which were just released to the media, make that dynamic abundantly clear.

A modest draw in the traditional, linear TV ratings, “Euphoria” has been a standout performer on the HBO Max streaming platform. It also generates considerable social buzz, with the show’s various cast members developing millions of fans within the show’s core demographic.

The first-look production photos follow:

Hunter Schafer | Eddy Chen/HBO
Fernando Belo, Minka Kelly | Eddy Chen/HBO
Zendaya, Hunter Schafer | Eddy Chen/HBO
Zendaya, Storm Reid | Eddy Chen/HBO
Alexa Demie | Eddy Chen/HBO
Rebecca Louise | Eddy Chen/HBO
Barbie Ferreira, Alexa Demie, Sydney Sweeney | Eddy Chen/HBO
Hunter Schafer | Eddy Chen/HBO
Jacob Elordi | Eddy Chen/HBO
Elias Kacavas, Henry Eikenberry | Eddy Chen/HBO
Alexa Demie | Eddy Chen/HBO
Maude Apatow | Eddy Chen/HBO
Eric Dane | Eddy Chen/HBO
Maude Apatow | Eddy Chen/HBO
Storm Reid | Eddy Chen/HBO
Alexa Demie, Sydney Sweeney | Eddy Chen/HBO
Sydney Sweeney | Eddy Chen/HBO
Dominic Fike | Eddy Chen/HBO
Maude Apatow | Eddy Chen/HBO
Colman Domingo, Zendaya | Eddy Chen/HBO
Zendaya | Eddy Chen/HBO
Elias Kacavas | Eddy Chen/HBO

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

