Adele’s “Easy On Me” Celebrates 10th Week At #1 On Hot Adult Contemporary Radio Chart

Adele’s “Easy On Me” may cede its pop radio throne this week, but it remains the biggest song at hot adult contemporary.

Played ~6,477 times during the January 16-22 tracking period, “Easy On Me” celebrates a tenth consecutive week at #1 on Mediabase’s Hot AC chart. This week’s spin count reflects a slight 78-spin loss from last week, but it is enough to keep “Easy On Me” at #1.

The rest of this week’s Top 5 is also unchanged, with The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber’s “STAY” holding at #2, Ed Sheeran’s “Shivers” staying at #3, Elton John & Dua Lipa’s “Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)” retaining the #4 spot, and Glass Animals’ “Heat Waves” keeping its #5 ranking.