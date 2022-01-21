Maddie Ziegler Appears In-Studio On “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” (First Look)

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1589 -- Pictured: (l-r) Actress Maddie Ziegler during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Friday, January 21, 2022 -- (Photo by: Paula Lobo/NBC)
Ahead of the film’s January 27 HBO Max debut, “The Fallout” star Maddie Ziegler appears on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”
The dancer-actress, who is making her first “Tonight Show” interview appearance since early 2019, takes part in an in-studio chat on Friday’s episode.
Friday’s “Tonight Show” additionally includes a remote video chat with actress Gwyneth Paltrow. Later, Sean Donnelly takes the stage to deliver stand-up comedy.
Filmed in advance, Friday’s “Fallon” airs at 11:35PM ET/PT on NBC. Prior to the official broadcast, NBC shared a collection of photos from the taping:
