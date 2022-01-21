Griff & Sigrid Scheduled To Perform On January 28 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

Earlier this week, Griff and Sigrid released their new collaboration “Head On Fire.” Next week, the acclaimed pop artists will join forces for a high-profile television performance.
According to NBC, Griff and Sigrid will perform on the January 28 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” The episode will also feature an interview with Taylor Lautner; a second interview guest may be announced at a later date.
Upcoming listings for NBC’s flagship late-night show follow; all, as a reminder, are subject to change:
Friday, January 21: Guests include Gwyneth Paltrow, Maddie Ziegler and stand-up comedian Sean Donnelly. Show #1589
Monday, January 24: Guests include Tiffany Haddish, Paris Hilton and musical guest Earl Sweatshirt. Show #1590
Tuesday, January 25: Guests include Jamie Dornan, Nicole Byer and musical guest Imagine Dragons. Show #1591
Wednesday, January 26: Guests include Halle Berry, Dave Franco and musical guest Dijon. Show #1592
Thursday, January 27: Guests include Kevin James, Ilana Glazer and Jacques Pépin. Show #1593
Friday, January 28: Guests include Taylor Lautner and musical guest Griff x Sigrid. Show #1594
