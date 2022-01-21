in TV News

Griff & Sigrid Scheduled To Perform On January 28 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

The artists will perform their new collaboration.

Griff and Sigrid - Official Press Photo courtesy of Warner Records

Earlier this week, Griff and Sigrid released their new collaboration “Head On Fire.” Next week, the acclaimed pop artists will join forces for a high-profile television performance.

According to NBC, Griff and Sigrid will perform on the January 28 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” The episode will also feature an interview with Taylor Lautner; a second interview guest may be announced at a later date.

Upcoming listings for NBC’s flagship late-night show follow; all, as a reminder, are subject to change:

Friday, January 21: Guests include Gwyneth Paltrow, Maddie Ziegler and stand-up comedian Sean Donnelly. Show #1589

Monday, January 24: Guests include Tiffany Haddish, Paris Hilton and musical guest Earl Sweatshirt. Show #1590

Tuesday, January 25: Guests include Jamie Dornan, Nicole Byer and musical guest Imagine Dragons. Show #1591

Wednesday, January 26: Guests include Halle Berry, Dave Franco and musical guest Dijon. Show #1592

Thursday, January 27: Guests include Kevin James, Ilana Glazer and Jacques Pépin. Show #1593

Friday, January 28: Guests include Taylor Lautner and musical guest Griff x Sigrid. Show #1594

griffjimmy fallonsigridthe tonight show

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Sydney Sweeney Scheduled To Appear On January 24 “Drew Barrymore Show”

Kristen Stewart Confirmed For Interview On January 24 “Late Show With Stephen Colbert”