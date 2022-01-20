Dakota Johnson Appeared On Wednesday’s “Late Late Show With James Corden” (Special Look)

A year after last appearing on the show, Dakota Johnson returned to CBS’ “Late Late Show With James Corden.”

The actress appeared as an in-studio discussion guest on Wednesday’s edition of the late-night talk show. Johnson chatted with host James Corden and fellow guest Josh Gad during the broadcast.

Following the discussion with the two interview guests, Corden welcomed Jackie Kashian onto the stage for a comedy performance.

Wednesday’s edition of “Corden” aired at 12:35AM on the east coast — and will start at the same time on the west coast. As the broadcast was rolling, CBS shared photos from the taping: