in Music News

Glass Animals’ “Heat Waves” Headed For #1 At Pop Radio

The revived “Heat Waves” will take over the #1 spot.

Glass Animals by Pooneh Ghana | Press Photo courtesy of Republic Records

This past summer, Glass Animals’ “Heat Waves” fell off the Mediabase pop radio airplay chart due to declining airplay.

Buzz and interest nonetheless remained strong, and the song earned enough airplay to return to the chart in late 2021 (thanks to a new rule change). This week, the song will move all the way up to #1 on the listing.

Indeed, “Heat Waves” will dethrone Adele’s “Easy On Me” as the format’s biggest song.

The Glass Animals track received 10,212 spins during the first four days of the January 16-22 tracking period. Up 8% from the count at this point last week, the tally slots “Heat Waves” at #1 on Mediabase’s building chart. With no obvious threat from below, “Heat Waves” should have no trouble retaining its position through the close of tracking.

“Heat Waves” will follow Dua Lipa’s “Levitating” as the second song to reach #1 on the chart after returning via Mediabase’s new revival rule.

glass animalsheat waves

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Dakota Johnson Appeared On Wednesday’s “Late Late Show With James Corden” (Special Look)