Ricky Gervais, Maude Apatow, Kaytranda & H.E.R. Appear On Tuesday’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” (First Look)

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1586 -- Pictured: (l-r) Actress Maude Apatow during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday, January 18, 2022 -- (Photo by: Paula Lobo/NBC)
“The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” continues its string of original episodes with a new broadcast on Tuesday, January 18.
The episode features Ricky Gervais and Maude Apatow as interview guests. Gervais appears via remote video, while Apatow joins Fallon for an in-studio chat.
Later in the episode, Kaytranada and H.E.R., who are both Grammy winners and former nominees in the Best New Artist category, deliver an in-person musical performance.
Filmed in advance, Tuesday’s “Fallon” will air at 11:35PM ET/PT on NBC. Ahead of the broadcast, the network issued a collection of first-look photos:
h.e.r.jimmy fallonkaytranadamaude apatownbcRicky Gervaisthe tonight show
Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.
Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.
Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.
Comments
Loading…