Ricky Gervais, Maude Apatow, Kaytranda & H.E.R. Appear On Tuesday’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” (First Look)

Apatow, Kaytranda and H.E.R. make in-studio appearances.

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1586 -- Pictured: (l-r) Actress Maude Apatow during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday, January 18, 2022 -- (Photo by: Paula Lobo/NBC)

“The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” continues its string of original episodes with a new broadcast on Tuesday, January 18.

The episode features Ricky Gervais and Maude Apatow as interview guests. Gervais appears via remote video, while Apatow joins Fallon for an in-studio chat.

Later in the episode, Kaytranada and H.E.R., who are both Grammy winners and former nominees in the Best New Artist category, deliver an in-person musical performance.

Filmed in advance, Tuesday’s “Fallon” will air at 11:35PM ET/PT on NBC. Ahead of the broadcast, the network issued a collection of first-look photos:

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1586 — Pictured: (l-r) Actor Ricky Gervais during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday, January 18, 2022 — (Photo by: Paula Lobo/NBC)
