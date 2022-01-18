Chris Brown’s “Iffy” Earns Most Added Honor At Rhythmic and Urban Radio

Chris Brown’s new single “Iffy” commanded ample opening week attention at radio, earning the most added distinction at the rhythmic and urban formats.

“Iffy” tops the Mediabase rhythmic add board with pickups from 57 monitored stations. An add count of 75 concurrently yields the #1 position on the Mediabase urban add board.

Each up by 35 Mediabase-monitored rhythmic stations, Fireboy DML & Ed Sheeran’s “Peru” and Gunna & Future’s “pushin P (featuring Young Thug)” tie for second on the rhythmic add board. “Peru” meanwhile ties with Muni Long’s “Hrs and Hrs” for second place at urban; each landed at 43 stations.

Other notables at rhythmic:

The Weeknd’s “Sacrifice” (8 adds, 4th-most)

SZA’s “I Hate U” (7 adds, 5th-most)

Other notables at urban:

Blueface’s “Chose Me (featuring Blxst)” (34 adds, 4th-most, tie)

Gunna & Future’s “pushin P (featuring Young Thug)” (34 adds, 4th-most, tie).