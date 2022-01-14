Maddie Ziegler, Brooklyn Beckham Booked For January 21 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

For the first time in nearly three years, Maddie Ziegler will appear as an interview guest on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

Ziegler, who appears in the recently released “West Side Story,” will join Fallon for an interview on the Friday, January 21 edition of “The Tonight Show.

The episode will additionally feature a chat with Brooklyn Beckham.

Who else will appear on upcoming “Fallon” episodes? A glance at the latest listings follows:

Friday, January 14: Guests include John Goodman, Cecily Strong and musical guest Jordan Davis. Show #1584

Monday, January 17: Guests include Javier Bardem, Daveed Diggs and musical guest Robert Glasper Ft. Rapsody, BJ The Chicago Kid, Amir Sulaiman & DJ Jazzy Jeff. Show #1585

Tuesday, January 18: Guests include Ricky Gervais, Maude Apatow and musical guest Kaytranada Ft. H.E.R.. Show #1586

Wednesday, January 19: TBD

Thursday, January 20: Guests include Will Forte, Jennifer Coolidge and musical guest Gunna. Show #1588

Friday, January 21: Guests include Maddie Ziegler and Brooklyn Beckham. Show #1589