in Music News

SZA’s “I Hate U,” Alesso & Katy Perry’s “When I’m Gone,” Lauren Spencer-Smith’s “Fingers Crossed” Enter Top 40 At Pop Radio

“I Hate U,” “When I’m Gone,” and “Fingers Crossed” debut on the pop chart.

SZA - I Hate U cover, courtesy of RCA Records

This week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart welcomes three new entries, as SZA’s “I Hate U,” Alesso & Katy Perry’s “When I’m Gone,” and Lauren Spencer-Smith’s “Fingers Crossed” all earn Top 40 positions.

Below last week’s chart at #41, “I Hate U” makes this week’s Top 40 at #34. The SZA song received 900 spins during the January 9-15 tracking period, besting last week’s sum by 350.

Up eight places, “When I’m Gone” makes its chart debut at #37. The Alesso-Katy Perry collaboration received 660 tracking week spins (+383).

Played 551 times during the tracking period (+538), “Fingers Crossed” rockets ninety seven places to #38.

alessofingers crossedi hate ukaty perrylauren spencer-smithszawhen i'm gone

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

GIVEON’s “For Tonight” Enters Top 20 At Pop Radio; Doja Cat’s “Woman,” The Weeknd’s “Sacrifice,” Oliver Tree’s “Life Goes On” Top 25