SZA’s “I Hate U,” Alesso & Katy Perry’s “When I’m Gone,” Lauren Spencer-Smith’s “Fingers Crossed” Enter Top 40 At Pop Radio

This week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart welcomes three new entries, as SZA’s “I Hate U,” Alesso & Katy Perry’s “When I’m Gone,” and Lauren Spencer-Smith’s “Fingers Crossed” all earn Top 40 positions.

Below last week’s chart at #41, “I Hate U” makes this week’s Top 40 at #34. The SZA song received 900 spins during the January 9-15 tracking period, besting last week’s sum by 350.

Up eight places, “When I’m Gone” makes its chart debut at #37. The Alesso-Katy Perry collaboration received 660 tracking week spins (+383).

Played 551 times during the tracking period (+538), “Fingers Crossed” rockets ninety seven places to #38.