GIVEON’s “For Tonight” Enters Top 20 At Pop Radio; Doja Cat’s “Woman,” The Weeknd’s “Sacrifice,” Oliver Tree’s “Life Goes On” Top 25

“For Tonight,” “Woman,” “Sacrifice,” and “Life Goes On” make moves on the pop chart.

GIVEON - For Tonight video screen | Epic Records

GIVEON’s “For Tonight” officially enters the Top 20 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

Up one place from last week’s position, “For Tonight” earns #20 on the new listing. The GIVEON single received 3,835 spins during the January 9-15 tracking period, topping last week’s mark by 145 spins.

— As “For Tonight” hits the Top 20, Doja Cat’s “Woman,” The Weeknd’s “Sacrifice,” and Oliver Tree’s “Life Goes On” earn Top 25 rankings.

Played 3,609 times during the tracking week (+1,343), “Woman” rises six spots to #27.

Credited with 2,823 spins (+2,134), “Sacrifice” soars thirteen positions to #24.

“Life Goes On,” the recipient of 2,651 spins (+69), ascends one place to #25.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

