GIVEON’s “For Tonight” Enters Top 20 At Pop Radio; Doja Cat’s “Woman,” The Weeknd’s “Sacrifice,” Oliver Tree’s “Life Goes On” Top 25

GIVEON’s “For Tonight” officially enters the Top 20 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.
Up one place from last week’s position, “For Tonight” earns #20 on the new listing. The GIVEON single received 3,835 spins during the January 9-15 tracking period, topping last week’s mark by 145 spins.
— As “For Tonight” hits the Top 20, Doja Cat’s “Woman,” The Weeknd’s “Sacrifice,” and Oliver Tree’s “Life Goes On” earn Top 25 rankings.
Played 3,609 times during the tracking week (+1,343), “Woman” rises six spots to #27.
Credited with 2,823 spins (+2,134), “Sacrifice” soars thirteen positions to #24.
“Life Goes On,” the recipient of 2,651 spins (+69), ascends one place to #25.
Comments
Loading…