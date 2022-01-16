in Music News

Joel Corry & Mabel’s “I Wish” Officially Earns #1 On US Dance Radio Chart

“I Wish” rises to the top of the dance radio mountain.

Joel Corry & Mabel in I Wish | Video screen | WMG

US dance radio has a new number one song this week, as Joel Corry’s “I Wish (featuring Mabel)” reaches the top spot on the format’s Mediabase airplay chart.

Up three places from last week’s position, “I Wish” earns #1 on the strength of its ~466 tracking period spins. This week’s count reflects a week-over-week gain of 118.

Meduza’s “Tell It To My Heart (featuring Hozier),” which received ~430 spins during the January 9-15 tracking period (+52), rises one spot to #2.

Kim Petras’ “Future Starts Now” drops one spot to #3, as Regard & Kwabs’ “Signals” descends from #1 to #4.

Up one place, Diplo, Paul Woolford & Kareen Lomax’s “Promises” takes #5.

