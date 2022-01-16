in TV News

Heidi Klum Appears, Brandon Leake Performs On Monday’s “Ellen DeGeneres Show” (Watch Now)

Monday’s “Ellen” features ample “America’s Got Talent” representation.

Heidi Klum on 1/17/22 Ellen | Michael Rozman/Warner Bros

Monday’s all-new edition of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” features an “America’s Got Talent” judge and winner.

Heidi Klum, a judge on “AGT,” appears as the lead interview guest. The supermodel, mogul, and TV personality chats about her dream collaboration with Snoop Dogg, while also participating in a game of “Heidi Blanking Klum.”

Spoken word poet Brandon Leake, who won the fifteenth iteration of “AGT,” also appears for a chat on Monday’s “Ellen.” Leake talks about giving back to his community and his new poetry collection, before taking the stage to perform “The Secret Life of Teachers.”

The full episode will air Monday afternoon, but preview videos follow:

brandon leakeheidi klumthe ellen degeneres show

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Twenty One Pilots’ “The Outside” Officially Rises To #1 At Alternative Radio

GIVEON’s “For Tonight” Enters Top 20 At Pop Radio; Doja Cat’s “Woman,” The Weeknd’s “Sacrifice,” Oliver Tree’s “Life Goes On” Top 25