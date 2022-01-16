Heidi Klum Appears, Brandon Leake Performs On Monday’s “Ellen DeGeneres Show” (Watch Now)

Monday’s all-new edition of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” features an “America’s Got Talent” judge and winner.

Heidi Klum, a judge on “AGT,” appears as the lead interview guest. The supermodel, mogul, and TV personality chats about her dream collaboration with Snoop Dogg, while also participating in a game of “Heidi Blanking Klum.”

Spoken word poet Brandon Leake, who won the fifteenth iteration of “AGT,” also appears for a chat on Monday’s “Ellen.” Leake talks about giving back to his community and his new poetry collection, before taking the stage to perform “The Secret Life of Teachers.”

The full episode will air Monday afternoon, but preview videos follow: