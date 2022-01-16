Twenty One Pilots’ “The Outside” Officially Rises To #1 At Alternative Radio

Twenty One Pilots’ “The Outside” reaches the #1 position on this week’s Mediabase alternative radio chart.

Up two places from last week’s position, “The Outside” seizes the throne from The Lumineers’ “BRIGHTSIDE.”

“The Outside” received 2,445 spins during the January 9-15 tracking period, besting last week’s mark by 210 spins.

“BRIGHTSIDE,” the recipient of 2,427 plays (-65), falls one spot to #2. MANESKIN’s former #1 hit “Beggin'” concurrently declines one position to #3.

Milky Chance’s “Colorado” holds at #4 on this week’s chart, and Jack White’s “Taking Me Back” stays in the #5 position.