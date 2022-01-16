in Music News

Twenty One Pilots’ “The Outside” Officially Rises To #1 At Alternative Radio

The immensely popular duo scores another #1 hit.

twenty one pilots - The Outside | Lyric video screenshot | Fueled By Ramen/Atlantic

Twenty One Pilots’ “The Outside” reaches the #1 position on this week’s Mediabase alternative radio chart.

Up two places from last week’s position, “The Outside” seizes the throne from The Lumineers’ “BRIGHTSIDE.”

“The Outside” received 2,445 spins during the January 9-15 tracking period, besting last week’s mark by 210 spins.

“BRIGHTSIDE,” the recipient of 2,427 plays (-65), falls one spot to #2. MANESKIN’s former #1 hit “Beggin'” concurrently declines one position to #3.

Milky Chance’s “Colorado” holds at #4 on this week’s chart, and Jack White’s “Taking Me Back” stays in the #5 position.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

