Trey Lewis’ “Single Again” Rockets To #1 On All-Genre US iTunes Song Sales Chart

In late 2020, Trey Lewis rocketed to #1 on the all-genre US iTunes sales chart with his “Dicked Down In Dallas.”

Friday morning, he returned to the top of the mountain with his new single.

Entitled “Single Again,” the song reached #1 on the listing shortly after 2AM ET. The song took over the top spot from The Ronettes’ “Be My Baby,” which hit #1 amid news of frontwoman Ronnie Spector’s passing.

In addition to dropping the audio for the new single, Trey Lewis shared the music video for “Single Again” early Friday. Said video is featured below.