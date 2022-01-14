Skillet’s “Dominion” Earns #1 On US iTunes Album Sales Chart

Skillet’s new album “Dominion” launched at midnight late Thursday/early Friday. It quickly shot to #1 on the all-genre US iTunes album sales chart.

It remains in the #1 position as of press time at 2:15AM ET Friday morning.

“This record is all about the celebration of freedom, a liberation from fear – to be who we want to be, say what we want to say, believe what we want to believe. We hope this record makes you feel empowered, inspired, and ready to rock,” said Skillet in a social media statement about the album.

The Lumineers’ “BRIGHTSIDE,” another new release, follows at #2 on the listing.

The hit “Encanto” soundtrack follows at #3, ahead of The Weeknd’s January 4 release “Dawn FM” at #4. Gunna’s “DS4EVER,” another one of last week’s new launches, follows at #5 on the all-genre listing.