Skillet’s “Dominion” Earns #1 On US iTunes Album Sales Chart

The new Skillet album reaches #1 on iTunes.

Skillet - Dominion album cover | Atlantic Records / @skilletmusic Instagram

Skillet’s new album “Dominion” launched at midnight late Thursday/early Friday. It quickly shot to #1 on the all-genre US iTunes album sales chart.

It remains in the #1 position as of press time at 2:15AM ET Friday morning.

“This record is all about the celebration of freedom, a liberation from fear – to be who we want to be, say what we want to say, believe what we want to believe. We hope this record makes you feel empowered, inspired, and ready to rock,” said Skillet in a social media statement about the album.

The Lumineers’ “BRIGHTSIDE,” another new release, follows at #2 on the listing.

The hit “Encanto” soundtrack follows at #3, ahead of The Weeknd’s January 4 release “Dawn FM” at #4. Gunna’s “DS4EVER,” another one of last week’s new launches, follows at #5 on the all-genre listing.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

