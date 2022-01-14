Ingrid Andress & Sam Hunt Scheduled To Perform On January 17 “Late Show With Stephen Colbert”

Ingrid Andress and Sam Hunt, who collaborated on the single “Wishful Drinking,” will perform together on an upcoming late-night talk show.

According to CBS, the artists will play the January 17 edition of “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.” The performance will close an episode that also features Elizabeth Warren.

The aforementioned “Wishful Drinking” currently appears on the Billboard Country Airplay chart.

A complete look at upcoming “Colbert” listings follows; all are subject to change:

Friday, Jan. 14

Corey Stoll

Performance by Geese

Monday, Jan. 17

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA)

Performance by Ingrid Andress & Sam Hunt

Tuesday, Jan. 18

Brian Cox; Samantha Bee

Wednesday, Jan. 19

Christine Baranski

Performance by Nation of Language