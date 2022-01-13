Kristen Stewart Scheduled To Appear On January 24 “Live With Kelly & Ryan”

Kristen Stewart, who has been receiving considerable acclaim and awards notice for her turn as Princess Diana in “Spencer,” has booked an upcoming television appearance.

According to new listings, the actress will appear on the January 24 “Live With Kelly & Ryan.”

The episode will also feature a chat with Lacey Chabert, who will be appearing on behalf of Hallmark movie “The Wedding Veil.”

A complete look at upcoming “Live” listings follows; all are subject to change:

January 14 – Ming-Na Wen, Steve Harvey

January 17 – Ricky Gervais, Jillian Michaels

January 18 – Hilary Duff, Brian Cox

January 19 – Sydney Sweeney, Jenna Dewan

January 20 – David Boreanaz, Monica Mangin, Jeanette Jenkins

January 21 – Andy Samberg, Edi Patterson, Cassey Ho

January 24 – Kristen Stewart, Lacey Chabert

January 25 – Sonia Sotomayor, 50 Cent

January 26 – Henrik Lundqvist, Susan Sarandon

January 27 – Tom Selleck