Kristen Stewart Scheduled To Appear On January 24 “Live With Kelly & Ryan”

Kristen Stewart, who has been receiving considerable acclaim and awards notice for her turn as Princess Diana in “Spencer,” has booked an upcoming television appearance.
According to new listings, the actress will appear on the January 24 “Live With Kelly & Ryan.”
The episode will also feature a chat with Lacey Chabert, who will be appearing on behalf of Hallmark movie “The Wedding Veil.”
A complete look at upcoming “Live” listings follows; all are subject to change:
January 14 – Ming-Na Wen, Steve Harvey
January 17 – Ricky Gervais, Jillian Michaels
January 18 – Hilary Duff, Brian Cox
January 19 – Sydney Sweeney, Jenna Dewan
January 20 – David Boreanaz, Monica Mangin, Jeanette Jenkins
January 21 – Andy Samberg, Edi Patterson, Cassey Ho
January 24 – Kristen Stewart, Lacey Chabert
January 25 – Sonia Sotomayor, 50 Cent
January 26 – Henrik Lundqvist, Susan Sarandon
January 27 – Tom Selleck
