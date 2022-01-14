in TV News

Dakota Johnson Listed For January 19 “Late Late Show With James Corden” Episode

The actress will appear on Wednesday’s “Corden.”

The Late Late Show with James Corden airing Wednesday, January 20, 2021, with guests Dakota Johnson and AJR. Photo: Terence Patrick/CBS ©2021 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved

After a brief hiatus, “The Late Late Show With James Corden” will return to original broadcasts beginning January 18. One upcoming installment will feature Dakota Johnson.

According to CBS, Johnson will be a guest on the Wednesday, January 19 edition of “The Late Late Show.” The appearance, interestingly, comes a year after Johnson last appeared on the show — she was the interview guest on the Wednesday, January 20, 2021 broadcast.

This Wednesday’s episode will also feature appearances by Josh Gad and Jackie Kashian.

Other upcoming “Corden” guests include Adam Devine (January 18), Neve Campbell (January 18), musical guest Japanese Breakfast (January 18), Ed Helms (January 20), Rachel Brosnahan (January 20), and musical guest Samm Henshaw (January 20). All listings are subject to change.

