in TV News

Charlotte Day Wilson, Coldplay, Lizzy McAlpine Listed For Upcoming “Ellen DeGeneres Show” Performances

Coldplay frontman Chris Martin will also appear for an interview.

Coldplay by James Marcus Haney | Press Photo courtesy of Atlantic Records

“The Ellen DeGeneres Show” just released lineups for the next two weeks’ worth of episodes. Three will feature noteworthy musical performances.

According to the listings, the January 18 “Ellen” will feature a performance by Charlotte Day Wilson. The broadcast will also include appearances by Steve Harvey and Harry Mack.

Coldplay will perform on the January 26 broadcast, which will mark Ellen’s annual birthday celebration. Coldplay frontman Chris Martin and actress Courteney Cox will appear for interviews on that day’s episode.

Lizzy McAlpine, who recently Tweeted that “this month is gonna be crazy,” will play the January 27 edition of “Ellen.” Paris Hilton and Vontae Johnson will appear as interview guests.

All “Ellen” listings, as a reminder, are subject to change.

charlotte day wilsonchris martincoldplaylizzy mcalpinethe ellen degeneres show

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

First Look: Caitriona Balfe Appears On Wednesday’s “Late Show With Stephen Colbert”