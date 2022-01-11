in TV News

“How I Met Your Father” Star Hilary Duff Scheduled For January 18 “Late Night With Seth Meyers” Episode

“How I Met Your Father” premieres that day.

How I Met Your Father -- “FOMO” - Episode 102 -- Determined to try and live in the moment, Sophie and the gang head to an exclusive new club for a wild night out. Valentina has doubts about her relationship with Charlie. Sid pushes Jesse to be open to love. Ellen tries her luck with women at the club. Sophie (Hilary Duff) and Valentina (Francia Raisa), shown. (Photo by: Patrick Wymore/Hulu)

Hulu’s new series “How I Met Your Father,” an alternate take on the beloved sitcom “How I Met Your Father,” launches on January 18.

That night, star Hilary Duff will appear on a late-night talk show.

NBC lists the actress for the January 18 “Late Night With Seth Meyers.” The episode will also feature appearances by Jeremy Irons and Jeff Wright; Daniel Fang will meanwhile be sitting in with The 8G Band as part of a week-long residency.

Complete “Late Night” listings follow (subject to change):

Tuesday, January 11: Guests John Cena (Peacemaker), Ana Gasteyer (American Auto) and Hanya Yanagihara (“To Paradise”). Tucker Rule sits-in with the 8G Band. Show 1240.

Wednesday, January 12: Guests Isla Fisher (Wolf Like Me) and James Wolk (Ordinary Joe). Tucker Rule sits-in with the 8G Band. Show 1241.

Thursday, January 13: Guests Tracee Ellis Ross (black-ish) and Leader Stacey Abrams (Stacey’s Extraordinary Words). Tucker Rule sits-in with the 8G Band. Show 1242.

Friday, January 14: Guests Sterling K. Brown, Chrissy Metz & Justin Hartley (This Is Us) and David Byrne (David Byrne’s American Utopia). Gustavo Di Dalva sits-in with the 8G Band. (OAD 1/3/22)

Monday, January 17: Guests Aidy Bryant (SNL) and John Early (Search Party). Daniel Fang sits-in with the 8G Band. Show 1243.

Tuesday, January 18: Guests Jeremy Irons (Munich: The Edge of War), Hilary Duff (How I Met Your Father) and Jeff Wright. Daniel Fang sits-in with the 8G Band. Show 1244.

