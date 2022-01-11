“How I Met Your Father” Star Hilary Duff Scheduled For January 18 “Late Night With Seth Meyers” Episode

Hulu’s new series “How I Met Your Father,” an alternate take on the beloved sitcom “How I Met Your Father,” launches on January 18.

That night, star Hilary Duff will appear on a late-night talk show.

NBC lists the actress for the January 18 “Late Night With Seth Meyers.” The episode will also feature appearances by Jeremy Irons and Jeff Wright; Daniel Fang will meanwhile be sitting in with The 8G Band as part of a week-long residency.

Complete “Late Night” listings follow (subject to change):

Tuesday, January 11: Guests John Cena (Peacemaker), Ana Gasteyer (American Auto) and Hanya Yanagihara (“To Paradise”). Tucker Rule sits-in with the 8G Band. Show 1240.

Wednesday, January 12: Guests Isla Fisher (Wolf Like Me) and James Wolk (Ordinary Joe). Tucker Rule sits-in with the 8G Band. Show 1241.

Thursday, January 13: Guests Tracee Ellis Ross (black-ish) and Leader Stacey Abrams (Stacey’s Extraordinary Words). Tucker Rule sits-in with the 8G Band. Show 1242.

Friday, January 14: Guests Sterling K. Brown, Chrissy Metz & Justin Hartley (This Is Us) and David Byrne (David Byrne’s American Utopia). Gustavo Di Dalva sits-in with the 8G Band. (OAD 1/3/22)

Monday, January 17: Guests Aidy Bryant (SNL) and John Early (Search Party). Daniel Fang sits-in with the 8G Band. Show 1243.

Tuesday, January 18: Guests Jeremy Irons (Munich: The Edge of War), Hilary Duff (How I Met Your Father) and Jeff Wright. Daniel Fang sits-in with the 8G Band. Show 1244.