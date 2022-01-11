Latto’s “Big Energy,” Lauren Spencer-Smith’s “Fingers Crossed,” The Weeknd’s “Sacrifice” Added By Z100 New York

As 2022 gets underway, New York’s Z100 is confirming its support for three buzzy singles.

The influential pop radio station added Latto’s “Big Energy,” Lauren Spencer-Smith’s “Fingers Crossed,” and The Weeknd’s “Sacrifice” to its playlist this week.

The reigning #1 song at rhythmic radio, “Big Energy” entered the Top 30 on this past week’s Mediabase pop chart. “Fingers Crossed” is currently impacting the pop format as Spencer-Smith’s breakthrough, while “Sacrifice” launched at radio (and already made the Mediabase chart) in conjunction with the release of The Weeknd’s new “Dawn FM.”

Headline Planet will share its complete Mediabase add recap later Tuesday.