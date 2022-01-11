in Music News

Latto’s “Big Energy,” Lauren Spencer-Smith’s “Fingers Crossed,” The Weeknd’s “Sacrifice” Added By Z100 New York

Z100 has made its first official playlist moves of 2022.

Latto by Scrill Davis | Press Photo courtesy of RCA Records

As 2022 gets underway, New York’s Z100 is confirming its support for three buzzy singles.

The influential pop radio station added Latto’s “Big Energy,” Lauren Spencer-Smith’s “Fingers Crossed,” and The Weeknd’s “Sacrifice” to its playlist this week.

The reigning #1 song at rhythmic radio, “Big Energy” entered the Top 30 on this past week’s Mediabase pop chart. “Fingers Crossed” is currently impacting the pop format as Spencer-Smith’s breakthrough, while “Sacrifice” launched at radio (and already made the Mediabase chart) in conjunction with the release of The Weeknd’s new “Dawn FM.”

Headline Planet will share its complete Mediabase add recap later Tuesday.

big energyfingers crossedlattolauren spencer-smithsacrificethe weeknd

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

“Euphoria” Star Maude Apatow Confirmed For January 18 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

“How I Met Your Father” Star Hilary Duff Scheduled For January 18 “Late Night With Seth Meyers” Episode