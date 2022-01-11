“Euphoria” Star Maude Apatow Confirmed For January 18 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

“Euphoria” star Jacob Elordi will be appearing on the Tuesday, January 11 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”
Next Tuesday’s episode will also feature a cast member from the buzzy HBO drama.
NBC says that Maude Apatow, who plays Lexi on “Euphoria,” will appear for an interview on the January 18 “Fallon.” That night’s episode will also feature a chat with Ricky Gervais and a performance by Kaytranada featuring H.E.R.
Complete “Fallon” listings follow; all are subject to change:
Tuesday, January 11: Guests include Maggie Gyllenhaal, Jacob Elordi and stand-up comedian Raanan Hershberg. Show #1581
Wednesday, January 12: Guests include Sarah Silverman, Lewis Black and musical guest Fontaines D.C.. Show #1582
Thursday, January 13: Guests include Willem Dafoe, Ariana DeBose and musical guest The Lumineers. Show #1583
Friday, January 14: Guest include Cecily Strong. Show #1584
Monday, January 17: Guests include Greg Kinnear and musical guest Robert Glasper Ft. Rapsody, BJ The Chicago Kid, Amir Sulaiman & DJ Jazzy Jeff. Show #1585
Tuesday, January 18: Guests include Ricky Gervais, Maude Apatow and musical guest Kaytranada Ft. H.E.R.. Show #1586
