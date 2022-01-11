in TV News

John Cena Talks About WWE Future, Hypes Up BTS Members RM & J-Hope On “Ellen DeGeneres Show” (Watch Now)

John Cena appears on Tuesday’s “Ellen.”

The day after making a “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” appearance, wrestler-actor John Cena heads to daytime television.

Again supporting his new HBO Max series “Peacemaker,” Cena appears on Tuesday’s edition of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.”

An in-studio guest, Cena chats about a meaningful Christmas gift he received at a young age. He also speaks on his WWE future, acknowledging that while he might not be part of this year’s WrestleMania, he is not done with wrestling entirely.

Cena also participates in a Random Question Generator, with one question focusing on his favorite BTS member. Cena, a well-known fan of the superstar group, highlights RM and J-Hope as his favorite members for their approach to rapping and lyricism. He also takes the time to acknowledge BTS’ message and philanthropic work (while also shouting out the ARMY fanbase).

The full episode will air Tuesday afternoon, but video highlights follow:

