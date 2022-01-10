in TV News

First Look: John Cena Appears In Peacemaker Costume On Monday’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

John Cena appears as Monday’s lead guest.

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1580 -- Pictured: (l-r) Actor John Cena (wearing his costume from “Peacemaker”) and host Jimmy Fallon (wearing the helmet) pose together after their interview on Monday, January 10, 2022 -- (Photo by: Paula Lobo/NBC)

HBO Max’s “Peacemaker” series launches this week. In celebration of the occasion, star John Cena appears on Monday’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

A frequent guest on the NBC late-night show, Cena appears in his Peacemaker costume. The wrestler-actor chats with Fallon, while also joining the “Tonight Show” host for a game of “Make It Last.”

Filmed in advance, Monday’s “Fallon” also features appearances by Bridget Everett and Cordae. Both appear for interviews; Cordae also delivers a musical performance.

Monday’s “Fallon” will air at 11:35PM ET/PT on NBC; first-look photos follow:

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1580 — Pictured: Musical guest Cordae performs on Monday, January 10, 2022 — (Photo by: Paula Lobo/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1580 — Pictured: (l-r) Rapper Cordae during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Monday, January 10, 2022 — (Photo by: Paula Lobo/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1580 — Pictured: (l-r) Actress Bridget Everett during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Monday, January 10, 2022 — (Photo by: Paula Lobo/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1580 — Pictured: (l-r) Actor John Cena (wearing his costume from “Peacemaker”) and host Jimmy Fallon play “Make It Last” on Monday, January 10, 2022 — (Photo by: Paula Lobo/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1580 — Pictured: (l-r) Actor John Cena (wearing his costume from “Peacemaker”) and host Jimmy Fallon play “Make It Last” on Monday, January 10, 2022 — (Photo by: Paula Lobo/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1580 — Pictured: (l-r) Actor John Cena (wearing his costume from “Peacemaker”) during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Monday, January 10, 2022 — (Photo by: Paula Lobo/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1580 — Pictured: (l-r) Actor John Cena (wearing his costume from “Peacemaker”) and host Jimmy Fallon (wearing the helmet) pose together after their interview on Monday, January 10, 2022 — (Photo by: Paula Lobo/NBC)

