Latto’s “Big Energy” Earns 3rd Week At #1 On Rhythmic Radio Chart

Latto’s “Big Energy” continues its impressive run at rhythmic radio, earning a third week atop the format’s Mediabase airplay chart
“Big Energy” received a format-leading ~5,836 spins during the January 2-8 tracking period. The count tops last week’s mark by 202 plays, while keeping “Big Energy” more than 400 spins ahead of the competition.
Ckay’s “Love Nwantiti,” again the #2 song, received ~5,418 plays (+141).
Doja Cat’s “Need To Know” holds at #3 on this week’s chart, and Blxst’s “Chosen (featuring Ty Dolla $ign & Tyga)” rises one spot to #4. Chloe’s “Have Mercy” concurrently falls a place to #5 on this week’s rhythmic chart.
