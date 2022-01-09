in Music News

Latto’s “Big Energy” Earns 3rd Week At #1 On Rhythmic Radio Chart

“Big Energy” secures another week atop the rhythmic listing.

Latto - Big Energy video screenshot | RCA

Latto’s “Big Energy” continues its impressive run at rhythmic radio, earning a third week atop the format’s Mediabase airplay chart

“Big Energy” received a format-leading ~5,836 spins during the January 2-8 tracking period. The count tops last week’s mark by 202 plays, while keeping “Big Energy” more than 400 spins ahead of the competition.

Ckay’s “Love Nwantiti,” again the #2 song, received ~5,418 plays (+141).

Doja Cat’s “Need To Know” holds at #3 on this week’s chart, and Blxst’s “Chosen (featuring Ty Dolla $ign & Tyga)” rises one spot to #4. Chloe’s “Have Mercy” concurrently falls a place to #5 on this week’s rhythmic chart.

big energyblxstchloeckaydoja catlattoty dolla $igntyga

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Nita Strauss & David Draiman’s “Dead Inside” Officially Earns #1 At Active Rock Radio

Adele’s “Easy On Me” Grabs 6th Week As Pop Radio’s #1 Song, Extends Hot Adult Contemporary Reign To 8 Weeks