Adele’s “Easy On Me” Grabs 6th Week As Pop Radio’s #1 Song, Extends Hot Adult Contemporary Reign To 8 Weeks

Adele’s smash “Easy On Me” remains a comfortable #1 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio chart, extending its reign at the format to 6 consecutive weeks. The “30” single also keeps the hot adult contemporary throne, bringing its reign to 8 weeks on that format’s Mediabase listing.

— “Easy On Me” received ~18,496 pop spins during the January 2-8 tracking period. The count tops last week’s mark by 89, while keeping the Adele single more than 1700 plays ahead of the competition.

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber’s “STAY,” which received ~16,753 spins (-49), holds at #2.

Glass Animals’ “Heat Waves” rises one spot to #3, as Doja Cat’s “Need To Know” drops a level to #4. Ed Sheeran’s “Shivers” stays put at #5.

— “Easy On Me” concurrently rules the Hot AC listing with ~6,495 spins (+18).

“STAY” stays at #2 with ~6,135 spins (-52), and “Shivers” retains its #3 position. Elton John & Dua Lipa’s “Cold Heart (PNAU remix)” and Sheeran’s “Bad Habits” hold at #4 and #5, respectively.