Nita Strauss & David Draiman’s “Dead Inside” Officially Earns #1 At Active Rock Radio

Nita Strauss’ “Dead Inside (featuring David Draiman)” completes its ascent to #1 on this week’s Mediabase active rock radio chart.
Up one spot from last week’s ranking, “Dead Inside” seizes the throne from Volbeat’s “Shotgun Blues.”
The Strauss-Draiman collaboration received ~1,821 spins during the January 2-8 tracking period, reflecting an 86-spin gain from last week’s mark.
Credited with ~1,746 spins (+19), GHOST’s “Hunter’s Moon” rises one place to #2. The aforementioned “Shotgun Blues” falls to #3 this week, as Jack White’s “Taking Me Back” jumps two places to #4.
Greta Van Fleet’s “Built By Nations” retains the #5 position.
