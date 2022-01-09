in Music News

Nita Strauss & David Draiman’s “Dead Inside” Officially Earns #1 At Active Rock Radio

“Dead Inside” rises to #1 on the active rock chart.

Dead Inside video screenshot | Sumerian/WMG

Nita Strauss’ “Dead Inside (featuring David Draiman)” completes its ascent to #1 on this week’s Mediabase active rock radio chart.

Up one spot from last week’s ranking, “Dead Inside” seizes the throne from Volbeat’s “Shotgun Blues.”

The Strauss-Draiman collaboration received ~1,821 spins during the January 2-8 tracking period, reflecting an 86-spin gain from last week’s mark.

Credited with ~1,746 spins (+19), GHOST’s “Hunter’s Moon” rises one place to #2. The aforementioned “Shotgun Blues” falls to #3 this week, as Jack White’s “Taking Me Back” jumps two places to #4.

Greta Van Fleet’s “Built By Nations” retains the #5 position.

