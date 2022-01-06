in TV News

The Lumineers Scheduled To Perform On January 13 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

The modern rock act will perform on next Thursday’s “Fallon.”

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1576 -- Pictured: Host Jimmy Fallon arrives at his desk on Tuesday, January 4, 2022 -- (Photo by: Paula Lobo/NBC)

The Lumineers, who recently topped the alternative radio chart with “BRIGHTSIDE,” will soon deliver a noteworthy television performance.

NBC says the act will play the January 13 edition of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” The episode will also feature interviews with Willem Dafoe and Ariana DeBose.

Other upcoming “Fallon” musical guests include Terrace Martin ft. Arin Ray & Smino (January 6), Cordae (January 10), Joshua Ray Walker (January 11), and Fontaines DC (January 12). Complete listings, all subject to change, follow:

Thursday, January 6: Guests include Kenan Thompson, Elle Fanning and musical guest Terrace Martin ft. Arin Ray & Smino. Show #1578

Friday, January 7: Guests include the co-hosts of “Queer Eye,” JB Smoove and stand-up comedian Matthew Broussard. Show #1579

Monday, January 10: Guests include John Cena, Bridget Everett, Cordae and musical guest Cordae. Show #1580

Tuesday, January 11: Guests include Maggie Gyllenhaal, Jacob Elordi and musical guest Joshua Ray Walker. Show #1581

Wednesday, January 12: Guests include Sarah Silverman, Lewis Black and musical guest Fontaines D.C.. Show #1582

Thursday, January 13: Guests include Willem Dafoe, Ariana DeBose and musical The Lumineers. Show #1583

jimmy fallonnbcthe lumineersthe tonight show

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Normani & Taraji P. Henson Battle Taika Waititi & Rita Ora On January 10 “That’s My Jam” (Early Look)