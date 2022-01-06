The Lumineers Scheduled To Perform On January 13 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

The Lumineers, who recently topped the alternative radio chart with “BRIGHTSIDE,” will soon deliver a noteworthy television performance.
NBC says the act will play the January 13 edition of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” The episode will also feature interviews with Willem Dafoe and Ariana DeBose.
Other upcoming “Fallon” musical guests include Terrace Martin ft. Arin Ray & Smino (January 6), Cordae (January 10), Joshua Ray Walker (January 11), and Fontaines DC (January 12). Complete listings, all subject to change, follow:
Thursday, January 6: Guests include Kenan Thompson, Elle Fanning and musical guest Terrace Martin ft. Arin Ray & Smino. Show #1578
Friday, January 7: Guests include the co-hosts of “Queer Eye,” JB Smoove and stand-up comedian Matthew Broussard. Show #1579
Monday, January 10: Guests include John Cena, Bridget Everett, Cordae and musical guest Cordae. Show #1580
Tuesday, January 11: Guests include Maggie Gyllenhaal, Jacob Elordi and musical guest Joshua Ray Walker. Show #1581
Wednesday, January 12: Guests include Sarah Silverman, Lewis Black and musical guest Fontaines D.C.. Show #1582
Thursday, January 13: Guests include Willem Dafoe, Ariana DeBose and musical The Lumineers. Show #1583
