in TV News

Sydney Sweeney Listed For Appearance On January 19 “Live With Kelly & Ryan”

The “Euphoria” star will support the new season on “Live.”

Sydney Sweeney in Euphoria Season 1 | Eddy Chen/HBO/WarnerMedia

The new season of HBO’s “Euphoria” premieres this Sunday, January 9.

On the heels of the premiere, star Sydney Sweeney will make a daytime television appearance. New listings confirm that Sweeney will appear on the January 19 “Live With Kelly & Ryan.”

As of press time, she is the only guest advertised for the episode.

Other upcoming “Live” guests will be as follows:

January 6 – Anthony Anderson, Quinta Brunson, Dr. Jennifer Ashton
January 7 – Brandy, Ana Gasteyer, Farnoosh Torabi
January 10 – Selena Gomez, Ginger Zee, Dr. Wendy Bazilian
January 11 – Jamie Dornan, Maggie Q, Dr. Melina Jampolis
January 12 – Denzel Washington, Lindsey Vonn
January 13 – Isla Fisher, Ginnifer Goodwin, Joanne Molinaro
January 14 – Ming-Na Wen
January 17 – Ricky Gervais
January 18 – Hilary Duff, Brian Cox
January 20 – David Boreanaz
January 21 – Andy Samberg, Edi Patterson

euphorialive with kelly & ryansydney sweeney

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Sabrina Carpenter Appears For Interview On “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” (First Look)