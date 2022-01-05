Sydney Sweeney Listed For Appearance On January 19 “Live With Kelly & Ryan”

The new season of HBO’s “Euphoria” premieres this Sunday, January 9.
On the heels of the premiere, star Sydney Sweeney will make a daytime television appearance. New listings confirm that Sweeney will appear on the January 19 “Live With Kelly & Ryan.”
As of press time, she is the only guest advertised for the episode.
Other upcoming “Live” guests will be as follows:
January 6 – Anthony Anderson, Quinta Brunson, Dr. Jennifer Ashton
January 7 – Brandy, Ana Gasteyer, Farnoosh Torabi
January 10 – Selena Gomez, Ginger Zee, Dr. Wendy Bazilian
January 11 – Jamie Dornan, Maggie Q, Dr. Melina Jampolis
January 12 – Denzel Washington, Lindsey Vonn
January 13 – Isla Fisher, Ginnifer Goodwin, Joanne Molinaro
January 14 – Ming-Na Wen
January 17 – Ricky Gervais
January 18 – Hilary Duff, Brian Cox
January 20 – David Boreanaz
January 21 – Andy Samberg, Edi Patterson
