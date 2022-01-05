in TV News

GAYLE Chats, Performs “ABCDEFU” On “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” (First Look)

The breakout artist performs her breakthrough hit.

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1577 -- Pictured: (l-r) on Wednesday, January 5, 2022 -- (Photo by: Paula Lobo/NBC)

As her breakthrough hit “abcdefu” continues to fare well on the key sales and streaming charts, GAYLE makes an appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

The buzzy artist appears on Wednesday’s edition of the flagship NBC talk show.

GAYLE first chats with host Jimmy Fallon, before taking the stage to deliver a rendition of the aforementioned “abcdefu.”

Filmed in advance, Wednesday’s “Fallon” also features a remote appearance by Cate Blanchett and an in-studio visit from Nate Bargatze. The episode will air at 11:35PM ET/PT on NBC; first-look photos follow:

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1577 — Pictured: Musical guest Gayle performs “ABCDEFU” on Wednesday, January 5, 2022 — (Photo by: Paula Lobo/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1577 — Pictured: (l-r) Comedian Nate Bargatze, singer Gayle, and host Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday, January 5, 2022 — (Photo by: Paula Lobo/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1577 — Pictured: (l-r) Singer Gayle during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday, January 5, 2022 — (Photo by: Paula Lobo/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1577 — Pictured: (l-r) Comedian Nate Bargatze during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday, January 5, 2022 — (Photo by: Paula Lobo/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1577 — Pictured: (l-r) Actress Cate Blanchett during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday, January 5, 2022 — (Photo by: Paula Lobo/NBC)

