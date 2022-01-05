GAYLE Chats, Performs “ABCDEFU” On “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” (First Look)

As her breakthrough hit “abcdefu” continues to fare well on the key sales and streaming charts, GAYLE makes an appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

The buzzy artist appears on Wednesday’s edition of the flagship NBC talk show.

GAYLE first chats with host Jimmy Fallon, before taking the stage to deliver a rendition of the aforementioned “abcdefu.”

Filmed in advance, Wednesday’s “Fallon” also features a remote appearance by Cate Blanchett and an in-studio visit from Nate Bargatze. The episode will air at 11:35PM ET/PT on NBC; first-look photos follow: