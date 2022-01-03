John Cena Listed For January 10 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

Over the past few years, John Cena has been one of the most frequent guests on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

Will Cena keep that status intact in 2022? Based on new listings from NBC, the odds seem pretty good.

Cena will appear as the lead interview guest on the January 10, 2022 edition of “Fallon,” which will mark just the sixth episode of the new year. The episode will also feature appearances by Bridget Everett and Cordae; Everett will be an interview guest, while Cordae will appear for both an interview and performance.

Complete listings follow:

Monday, January 3: Guests include Anthony Anderson, Adam Devine and musical guest Carly Pearce. Show #1575

Tuesday, January 4: Guests include Milo Ventimiglia, Sabrina Carpenter and musical guest Yola. Show #1576

Wednesday, January 5: Guests include Cate Blanchett, Nate Bargatze and musical guest GAYLE. Show #1577

Thursday, January 6: Guests include Kenan Thompson, Elle Fanning and musical guest Terrace Martin ft. Arin Ray & Smino. Show $1578

Friday, January 7: Guests include The Co-Hosts of Queer Eye, JB Smoove and stand-up comedian Matthew Broussard. Show #1579

Monday, January 10: Guests include John Cena, Bridget Everett, Cordae and musical guest Cordae. Show #1580