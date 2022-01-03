in TV News

GAYLE Confirmed For Performance On January 5 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” “ABCDEFU” Remains Hot On Charts

GAYLE will take the stage on Wednesday’s “Fallon.”

GAYLE - abcdefu video screen/thumbnail | Atlantic

“The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” returns to the air this week, and one of the first episodes of 2022 will feature the artist behind one of the moment’s hottest songs.

Indeed, NBC confirms that GAYLE will perform on the January 5 edition of the late-night show. GAYLE’s breakthrough hit “abcdefu” has hit #1 on iTunes and Spotify — and is currently on the upward move at mainstream radio.

The episode will also feature appearances by Cate Blanchett and Nate Bargatze. Complete listings follow:

Monday, January 3: Guests include Anthony Anderson, Adam Devine and musical guest Carly Pearce. Show #1575

Tuesday, January 4: Guests include Milo Ventimiglia, Sabrina Carpenter and musical guest Yola. Show #1576

Wednesday, January 5: Guests include Cate Blanchett, Nate Bargatze and musical guest GAYLE. Show #1577

Thursday, January 6: Guests include Kenan Thompson, Elle Fanning and musical guest Terrace Martin ft. Arin Ray & Smino. Show $1578

Friday, January 7: Guests include The Co-Hosts of Queer Eye, JB Smoove and stand-up comedian Matthew Broussard. Show #1579

Monday, January 10: Guests include John Cena, Bridget Everett, Cordae and musical guest Cordae. Show #1580

