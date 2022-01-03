First Look: Carly Pearce Performs On Monday’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

Carly Pearce enjoyed a stellar 2021, releasing the acclaimed EP “29” and LP “29: Written In Stone,” while receiving entry into the Grand Ole Opry and receiving the CMA Award for Female Vocalist of the Year.

Her 2022 also gets off to a noteworthy start; the country star performs on Monday’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

The performance closes a broadcast that also features interviews with Anthony Anderson and Adam Devine. Filmed in advance, the episode will air at 11:35PM ET/PT on NBC. The Carly Pearce performance should start at around 12:25AM.

Ahead of the episode, NBC shared first-look photos from the taping: