in TV News

First Look: Carly Pearce Performs On Monday’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

The acclaimed country artist takes the stage on Monday’s “Fallon.”

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1575 -- Pictured: Musical guest Carly Pearce performs on Monday, January 3, 2022 -- (Photo by: Paula Lobo/NBC)

Carly Pearce enjoyed a stellar 2021, releasing the acclaimed EP “29” and LP “29: Written In Stone,” while receiving entry into the Grand Ole Opry and receiving the CMA Award for Female Vocalist of the Year.

Her 2022 also gets off to a noteworthy start; the country star performs on Monday’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

The performance closes a broadcast that also features interviews with Anthony Anderson and Adam Devine. Filmed in advance, the episode will air at 11:35PM ET/PT on NBC. The Carly Pearce performance should start at around 12:25AM.

Ahead of the episode, NBC shared first-look photos from the taping:

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1575 — Pictured: (l-r) Actor Anthony Anderson during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Monday, January 3, 2022 — (Photo by: Paula Lobo/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1575 — Pictured: (l-r) Actor Adam Devine during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Monday, January 3, 2022 — (Photo by: Paula Lobo/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1575 — Pictured: Musical guest Carly Pearce performs on Monday, January 3, 2022 — (Photo by: Paula Lobo/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1575 — Pictured: Musical guest Carly Pearce performs on Monday, January 3, 2022 — (Photo by: Paula Lobo/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1575 — Pictured: Musical guest Carly Pearce performs on Monday, January 3, 2022 — (Photo by: Paula Lobo/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1575 — Pictured: Musical guest Carly Pearce performs on Monday, January 3, 2022 — (Photo by: Paula Lobo/NBC)

carly pearcejimmy fallonnbcthe tonight show

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

John Cena Listed For January 10 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

Lily Collins Appears For Interview On Tuesday’s “Ellen DeGeneres Show” (Early Look)