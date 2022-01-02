Adele’s “Easy On Me” Celebrates 5th Week At #1 On Pop Radio Chart, 7th Week As Hot Adult Contemporary’s Biggest Song

Adele’s “Easy On Me” spent the past several weeks of 2021 atop the Mediabase pop and hot adult contemporary charts, and it stays there to open 2022. Indeed, “Easy On Me” secures a 5th week at #1 on the pop chart and 7th week atop the Hot AC chart listing.

— “Easy On Me” received 18,407 pop spins during the December 26-January 1 tracking period (January 2, 2022 chart date). The count reflects a week-over-week gain of 93.

The entire Top 5 remains unchanged this week: The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber’s “STAY” (#2), Doja Cat’s “Need To Know” (#3), Glass Animals’ “Heat Waves” (#4), and Ed Sheeran’s “Shivers” (#5) again form the balance of the region.

— “Easy On Me” meanwhile posted a tracking period Hot AC spin count of 6,477 (+559).

That format’s Top 5, too, mirrors that of last week. “STAY” (#2), “Shivers” (#3), Elton John & Dua Lipa’s “Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)” (#4), and Ed Sheeran’s “Bad Habits” (#5) are the week’s next-best performers.