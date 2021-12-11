Chloe’s “Have Mercy” Heads For #1 At Rhythmic, Urban Radio

Chlöe’s breakthrough solo effort “Have Mercy” is on track for a massive week at radio. The single is pacing for #1 on this week’s Mediabase rhythmic and urban charts.

“Have Mercy” received 4,862 rhythmic and 5,177 urban spins during the first six days of the December 5-11 tracking period. Up 8% and 19% from the same-time-last-week marks, respectively, the counts position “Have Mercy” at #1 on the Mediabase building charts for both formats. As there is no obvious threat from below at either format, “Have Mercy” should have no trouble closing the week at #1.

“Have Mercy” is also active at the pop radio format, where it currently holds a Top 30 airplay ranking.

Chlöe, the mononymous stage name for Chloe Bailey, rose to fame as part of Chloe x Halle.