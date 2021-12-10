Black Pumas, Milky Chance, The Record Company, Elton John & Ed Sheeran Scheduled To Perform On “Jimmy Kimmel Live”

ABC just released listings for this week’s four “Jimmy Kimmel Live” episodes, and all feature confirmed musical performers.

Black Pumas will play the Monday, December 13 episode, bringing music to an episode that also features “Spider-Man: No Way Home” stars Tom Holland, Zendaya, Benedict Cumberbatch, and Jacob Batalon.

Milky Chance, whose “Colorado” is trending Top 3 at alternative radio, will perform on the December 14 broadcast. RuPaul will appear as the interview guest.

The Record Company will take the stage on December 15 following host Jimmy Kimmel’s interviews with Ben Affleck and Jay Ellis.

The December 16 episode, the week’s final original, will close with a performance by Elton John and Ed Sheeran. Neil Patrick Harris and Daniel Ranieri will take part in interviews.

All “Kimmel” listings are subject to change.