Adele’s “Easy On Me” Scores 2nd Week As Pop Radio’s #1 Song, Spends 4th Week Atop Hot Adult Contemporary Chart

“Easy On Me” remains #1 at the key mainstream radio formats.

Adele - Easy On Me | Video screen | Columbia Records

Even as follow-up single “Oh My God” continues its rapid ascent, Adele’s “Easy On Me” remains the top song at both pop and hot adult contemporary radio.

— Credited with 18,424 spins during the December 5-11 tracking period (+12), “Easy On Me” celebrates a second week at #1 on the Mediabase pop chart.

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber’s “STAY” stays in the #2 position, as Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow’s “INDUSTRY BABY” holds at the #3 ranking.

Doja Cat’s “Need To Know” and Ed Sheeran’s “Shivers” also match last week’s positions, respectively holding at #4 and #5.

— A spin count of 6,269 (-9) meanwhile earns “Easy On Me” a fourth week atop the Mediabase Hot AC chart.

“STAY” stays at #2 on the Hot AC chart, and Ed Sheeran’s “Bad Habits” holds at #3. The aforementioned “Shivers” directly follows at #4, and Elton John & Dua Lipa’s “Cold Heart (PNAU remix)” rises two spots to #5.

