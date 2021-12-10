First Look: Tori Kelly, Andy Cohen Appear On December 13 “Kelly Clarkson Show”

Grammy-winning artist and “Sing 2” voice cast member Tori Kelly will appear on the December 13 edition of “The Kelly Clarkson Show.”

The vocal powerhouse will appear as an interview guest on the broadcast. Popular entertainment personality Andy Cohen will also appear in an interview capacity.

The episode will additionally feature two performances: She & Him will take the stage for a guest performance, while host Kelly Clarkson will perform “Christmas Come Early.”

Filmed in advance, the episode will air Monday afternoon in most markets. Check local listings for the start time in your area.

For now, enjoy photos from the recent taping.